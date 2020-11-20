Dangerously high levels of bacteria detected at Ko Olina lagoon

By HNN Staff | November 20, 2020 at 7:54 AM HST - Updated November 20 at 7:54 AM

KO OLINA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Beachgoers are being warned of dangerously high levels of bacteria in one of the lagoons at Ko Olina.

During routine monitoring, officials found high bacteria counts at Lagoon 4.

Levels of enterococci were detected at 420 per 100 mL. Normal levels are usually around 130 per 100 mL.

The cause of the pollution is unknown.

Swimming in waters with high bacteria can make you sick, health officials say.

Children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems are most susceptible.

The advisory will be in place until levels return to normal.

