Dangerously high levels of bacteria detected at Ko Olina lagoon

KO OLINA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Beachgoers are being warned of dangerously high levels of bacteria in one of the lagoons at Ko Olina.
During routine monitoring, officials found high bacteria counts at Lagoon 4.
Levels of enterococci were detected at 420 per 100 mL. Normal levels are usually around 130 per 100 mL.
The cause of the pollution is unknown.
Swimming in waters with high bacteria can make you sick, health officials say.
Children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems are most susceptible.
The advisory will be in place until levels return to normal.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.