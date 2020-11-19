Virtual community meeting planned after Hana resident tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A virtual community meeting will be held Thursday night after a resident in Hana tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.
The remote area has had few cases ― and residents say they’re working to keep it that way.
Maui County officials said the case was identified following free community testing this week.
“The county provided this free testing event as a means to protect our Hana community and pre-emptively address positive cases that may have gone undetected otherwise,” said Maui Mayor Mike Victorino, in a news release.
“I want to reassure our residents of Hana that the County of Maui is working closely with State Department of Health officials who are calling close contacts this individual might have had. We are hopeful that this has been caught early and can be contained quickly.”
About 100 residents were tested at the event. The person who tested positive is asymptomatic and has not traveled recently. Authorities said the case is now in isolation.
The community meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday. To attend, click here.
