PODCAST: ‘Muthaship’ talks putting mental health first during the pandemic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Now, perhaps more than ever, the services provided by therapists and psychologists are in demand.
The stress of the pandemic is affecting marriages, divorce rates and relationships. It’s impacting how we interact with our children, and how our children interact with each other. And it’s undeniably taken a toll on our mental health.
This week on the ‘Muthaship’, Dr. Annie Rohr ― a clinical psychologist and marriage and family therapist from Honolulu ― discusses strategies to cope with the stress, fear and anxiety about the pandemic and the future, as well as how to address the challenges in your marriage and when (or if) you should make plans to go your separate ways.
Dr. Rohr also talks about her personal struggle with postpartum anxiety as a new mother, and why it’s so important for parents to pay close attention to how their children are feeling during these tough times.
Most importantly, as Dr. Rohr says you are not alone ― it may take awhile, but we can all get through this together.
