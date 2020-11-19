107 new COVID-19 cases reported in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state reported 107 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, bringing the statewide total since the pandemic began to 16,841.
As is the state’s new protocol, the infection totals are two days old ― so they’re from Tuesday.
There were no new fatalities reported. The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 223.
Of the new cases, 75 were on Oahu, there were 12 on the Big Island, nine on Maui and four on Kauai. The remaining cases were residents diagnosed out-of-state.
The state Health Department said there have been 1,527 cases in the last 14 days.
The seven-day average for new cases in Hawaii is now 86, with a 2% positivity rate. On Oahu, the seven-day average stands at 71 and the positivity rate is 2.7%.
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
Oahu
- 14,506 total cases
- 1,190 cases in the last 14 days
- 1,081 required hospitalization
- 173 deaths
Hawaii County
- 1,499 total cases
- 186 cases in the last 14 days
- 73 required hospitalization
- 32 deaths
Maui
- 463 total cases
- 54 cases in the last 14 days
- 60 required hospitalization
- 17 deaths
Lanai
- 106 total cases
- 3 cases in the last 14 days
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
Molokai
- 17 total cases
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
Kauai
- 86 total cases
- 19 cases in the last 14 days
- 6 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
Out-of-state
- 164 total cases
- 75 cases in the last 14 days
- 2 required hospitalization
- 1 death
