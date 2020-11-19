107 new COVID-19 cases reported in Hawaii

107 new COVID-19 cases reported in Hawaii
The state Health Department said there have been 1,527 cases in the last 14 days.
By HNN Staff | November 19, 2020 at 12:07 PM HST - Updated November 19 at 12:36 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state reported 107 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, bringing the statewide total since the pandemic began to 16,841.

As is the state’s new protocol, the infection totals are two days old ― so they’re from Tuesday.

There were no new fatalities reported. The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 223.

Of the new cases, 75 were on Oahu, there were 12 on the Big Island, nine on Maui and four on Kauai. The remaining cases were residents diagnosed out-of-state.

The state Health Department said there have been 1,527 cases in the last 14 days.

The seven-day average for new cases in Hawaii is now 86, with a 2% positivity rate. On Oahu, the seven-day average stands at 71 and the positivity rate is 2.7%.

The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:

Oahu

  • 14,506 total cases
  • 1,190 cases in the last 14 days
  • 1,081 required hospitalization
  • 173 deaths

Hawaii County

  • 1,499 total cases
  • 186 cases in the last 14 days
  • 73 required hospitalization
  • 32 deaths

Maui

  • 463 total cases
  • 54 cases in the last 14 days
  • 60 required hospitalization
  • 17 deaths

Lanai

  • 106 total cases
  • 3 cases in the last 14 days
  • 5 required hospitalization
  • 0 deaths

Molokai

  • 17 total cases
  • 0 cases in the last 14 days
  • 1 required hospitalization
  • 0 deaths

Kauai

  • 86 total cases
  • 19 cases in the last 14 days
  • 6 required hospitalization
  • 0 deaths

Out-of-state

  • 164 total cases
  • 75 cases in the last 14 days
  • 2 required hospitalization
  • 1 death

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.