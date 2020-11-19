Mother pleads for help in finding son on Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A mother is pleading for help in finding her son who was last seen on Oahu’s North Shore earlier this month.
Cathy Gallagher said her son Robby, 31, was taken by ambulance to Kahuku Medical Center on Nov. 2.
She said Robby left before receiving treatment and that was the last confirmed sighting of him.
“Just really concerned about him and I’m praying that he’s alive. I’m just reaching out to anybody that can help us. I think this is probably a parent’s worst nightmare,” Gallagher said.
Gallagher said Robby’s cellphone was found days later, on the side of the road in Wahiawa.
Gallagher and her other son, Brian, flew to Honolulu from San Diego last week to look for Robby.
“We’re going to be here looking for him until we find him. But if we can get help from the community and the people of Oahu, we would greatly appreciate it,” Brian Gallagher said.
Robby is about 6 feet tall, weighs about 175 pounds and has no tattoos or piercings. He is known as a competitive body surfer who frequents the North Shore.
The family is asking anyone with information to call (858) 775-7803.
