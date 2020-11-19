Hawaii inmate in private Arizona correctional facility dies of COVID-19

ELOY, Ariz. (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii inmate held at Saguaro Correctional Center in Arizona has died of COVID-19, state officials announced Thursday.
The news comes as the correctional facility continues to grapple with a huge COVID-19 outbreak among Hawaii inmates there. At least four of those inmates are hospitalized.
The inmate who died had also been hospitalized.
State Public Safety officials said he had underlying health conditions and died Tuesday.
His identity has not been released, but officials said he was between 60 and 69 years old.
“We have been in contact with his family and let them know that our heartfelt condolences and thoughts are with them during this difficult time,” said Tommy Johnson, deputy director for Corrections.
“We will be bringing him home to Hawaii for his family.”
This is the first confirmed COVID-19 death of a Hawaii inmate at the privately-owned prison.
Meanwhile, at least 532 Hawaii inmates at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.