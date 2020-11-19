Forecast: Stronger trade winds heading in for the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade winds will prevail through Thursday, then increase Friday through the weekend as high pressure builds to the north. Lingering moisture associated with a dissipated front in the area combined with a weak upper low will support locally heavy showers and a few thunderstorms into Thursday. Trade wind weather pattern is expected to return Thursday through the weekend, with windward showers occasionally spreading leeward.
The current north swell will fade as a new north-northwest swell begins to fill in Thursday. This new swell will peak by Thursday afternoon into the evening hours. Reinforcing north-northwest swells will arrive this weekend. Surf should remain below advisory criteria for exposed north- and west-facing shorelines.
Surf along east-facing shores will steadily trend up through the second half of the week as the trades strengthen locally and upstream of the islands. This will cause rough seas, with advisory-level surf likely over the weekend. Surf along south- facing shores will remain small through the upcoming weekend.
Nuisance coastal flooding impacts will continue for vulnerable low-lying coastal areas around the early morning high tides into Friday.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.