Throughout December, families can Zoom with Santa aboard the ‘Mighty Mo’
Families can schedule a special visit with Santa aboard the Mighty Mo. (Source: Mighty Mo Memorial)
By HNN Staff | November 19, 2020 at 3:14 PM HST - Updated November 19 at 3:34 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Battleship Missouri Memorial is offering special virtual livestreams with Santa Claus ― and it’s for a good cause.

Mighty Mo’s annual Photos with Santa program isn’t an option this year.

So the memorial decided to change things up.

Families can choose one of three options, all of which include 10 minutes with Jolly Old St. Nick.

Packages start at $15, and all proceeds go to the USS Missouri Memorial Association.

To book a virtual visit with Santa aboard the Mighty Mo in December, click here.

