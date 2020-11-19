Famed Hilo clothier Sig Zane designs Oregon football uniforms to be worn this week

By HNN Staff | November 19, 2020 at 11:50 AM HST - Updated November 19 at 11:52 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - If the uniforms worn by the Oregon Ducks football team this week look especially dazzling ― even by Oregon’s well-renowned lofty uniform standards ― one need only to look toward Hawaii Island for the reason.

Hilo-based Sig Zane Designs, known for their aloha print clothing lines, collaborated with Nike to design the ‘Ohana’ uniforms Oregon will wear Saturday against UCLA.

The uniform design, the company says, “honors the traditions of the Pacific and pays tribute to the myriad of players from Polynesia.”

The Oregon football team's Ohana uniforms, designed by Sig Zane Designs. (Source: Oregon Football)

“As each recruit leaves their home to join their new family it is these values that are essential to building a strong ‘ohana – a family unit – universal principles that remain the core of Polynesia. We are honored and humbled to weave in values and stories from the Pacific into a team who has produced leaders from across the nation in this sport,” said Kuha’o Zane, Sig Zane Kaiao’s Creative Director.

The uniforms are dark-colored, with vibrant green numbers and a printed design on the neck and shoulders than extends down toward the chest.

Close-up photo of Oregon's new Ohana uniform, designed by Sig Zane. (Source: Sig Zane Kaio)

The designs represent a number of themes, including ‘Together,’ ‘Tradition’ and ‘The Path.’

“When asked to conceptualize the uniforms, we wanted to underscore universal themes that are at the core of all teams: experience, vision, methods, goals and others,” said Zane.

The decals on the team’s helmets this week have also been re-imagined to include the designs done by Sig Zane.

The helmet design of Oregon's Ohana uniforms.
The helmet design of Oregon's Ohana uniforms. (Source: Sig Zane Kaio)

