Authorities warning young girls of modeling scam on Instagram

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are warning young girls about a new scam in which fake modeling scouts are trying to solicit nude photos via social media.
The Honolulu Police Department said it has received multiple reports of what appears to be a growing trend on Instagram.
Police said in some cases, the predators have asked to meet with their targets at home, saying they would take them to the mall.
The public is asked to report any suspicious messages to CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.