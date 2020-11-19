Adopt-a-Family 2020: Single mom hopes you’ll help put smiles on her children’s faces

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For Ciara Fontes, paying the bills and raising a family as a single mother is a struggle.
“My oldest son has behavioral problems. My other kids have a hard time in school right now,” said Fontes.
She’s unable to work due to a disability and a sudden move left the family empty handed.
“They have nothing to play with. When we moved the people didn’t allow us to grab our things,” she said.
These days life is made even more difficult by the pandemic.
“They want to play sports, but they can’t play sports so they want to do things. They have all this built up energy,” said Fontes.
Fontes can’t afford extras. but hopes to give her kids something special for the holidays.
For 12-year-old Shy and 10-year-old Noah, they’d like a PlayStation.
“My two oldest boys, they like to play games,” said Fontes.
Then there’s 8-year-old Emma-Rose and 7-year-old Ellianna.
“My girls they really love anything girlie,” she said.
As for 5-year-old Adonis, he’s into cars.
“He loves RC cars and he loves monster trucks, Hot Wheels and he loves dinosaurs,” she said.
For herself, all she wants is a smile on her children’s faces.
“I just want to see my kids happy. That’s all that really matters to me is to see my kids happy,” said Fontes.
If you’d like to adopt the Fontes family or any other family with Helping Hands Hawaii, you can contact their Adopt-A-Family program at (808) 440-3800 or email AAF@helpinghandshawaii.org.
