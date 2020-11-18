Still no timeline set on when high school sports will return to Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Hawaii’s COVID counts hold steady, education leaders are hesitant to restart school sports.
The DOE has not yet signed off on a proposed schedule from Hawaii High School Athletics Association.
Student athletes across the state saw their seasons shortened or delayed last school year into this year, and lawmakers say athletic directors have been resistant to restarting their programs.
Officials told lawmakers Tuesday that they’re still working on a metrics plan that would allow them to slowly bring teams back.
“So more recently, this week In working with DOH, and know that when we engage in the conversations, we’re also including charter schools and private schools because we’re all working on the same mission," Deputy Superintendent Phyllis Unebasami said.
Despite some of the lowest COVID rates in the country, Hawaii is one three states yet to restart school athletics.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.