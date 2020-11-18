State reports 71 new COVID-19 cases, one additional fatality

By HNN Staff | November 18, 2020 at 12:03 PM HST - Updated November 18 at 3:28 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state reported 71 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and one additional fatality, bringing the death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 223.

The fatality was reported on Hawaii Island. Officials said the patient was a man between the ages of 20 and 29 who had been hospitalized prior to his death.

As is the state’s new protocol, the infection totals are two days old ― so they’re from Monday.

The new cases bring the statewide total to 16,734. There have been 1,420 cases in the last 14 days. Of the new cases, 59 are on Oahu, two are on the Big Island, and two are on Maui.

The remaining cases were residents diagnosed out-of-state.

The seven-day average for new cases in Hawaii is now 88, with a 2% positivity rate. On Oahu, the seven-day average stands at 73 and the positivity rate is 2.6%.

The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:

Oahu

  • 14,431 total cases
  • 1,114 cases in the last 14 days
  • 1,076 required hospitalization
  • 173 deaths

Hawaii County

  • 1,487 total cases
  • 175 cases in the last 14 days
  • 73 required hospitalization
  • 32 deaths

Maui

  • 454 total cases
  • 45 cases in the last 14 days
  • 58 required hospitalization
  • 17 deaths

Lanai

  • 106 total cases
  • 3 cases in the last 14 days
  • 5 required hospitalization
  • 0 deaths

Molokai

  • 17 total cases
  • 0 cases in the last 14 days
  • 1 required hospitalization
  • 0 deaths

Kauai

  • 82 total cases
  • 15 cases in the last 14 days
  • 6 required hospitalization
  • 0 deaths

Out-of-state

  • 157 total cases
  • 68 cases in the last 14 days
  • 2 required hospitalization
  • 1 death

