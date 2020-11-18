Obama’s old Punahou jersey hits Hawaii before heading to auction block

Obama’s old Punahou jersey hits Hawaii before heading to auction block
Barack Obama's Punahou jersey is on Oahu ahead of an auction in LA early December. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | November 18, 2020 at 9:09 AM HST - Updated November 18 at 9:14 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - President Barack Obama’s 1979 Punahou basketball jersey is going back on the auction block — and it’s back in Hawaii for a preview.

“Really, this jersey speaks so much about the character and his upbringing and about the fact that he’s from Hawaii,” said Martin Nolan, of Julien’s Auctions.

Obama, known as “Barry” as a teenager, wore the jersey his senior year, when he helped Punahou win Hawaii’s 1979 state basketball championship.

The jersey is on Oahu for a quick media preview before it heads to Los Angeles for the Icons and Idols Trilogy auction Dec. 4 through 6.

The Rawlings size 40 white mesh pullover will be accompanied by a 1979 Punahou School yearbook, with photos of Obama playing basketball in the same jersey.

Last year, it was auctioned off for $120,000. This time, it could go for $150,000 to $200,000.

“We think that’s a conservative estimate for something so rare,” Nolan said. “Because this is history. It’s politics. It’s memorabilia. It’s sports. So many factors are woven into this one jersey.”

A vintage dress that former First Lady Michelle Obama rented for a 2010 Christmas event will also be sold at the same auction.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.