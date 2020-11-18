Obama’s old Punahou jersey hits Hawaii before heading to auction block

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - President Barack Obama’s 1979 Punahou basketball jersey is going back on the auction block — and it’s back in Hawaii for a preview.
“Really, this jersey speaks so much about the character and his upbringing and about the fact that he’s from Hawaii,” said Martin Nolan, of Julien’s Auctions.
Obama, known as “Barry” as a teenager, wore the jersey his senior year, when he helped Punahou win Hawaii’s 1979 state basketball championship.
The jersey is on Oahu for a quick media preview before it heads to Los Angeles for the Icons and Idols Trilogy auction Dec. 4 through 6.
The Rawlings size 40 white mesh pullover will be accompanied by a 1979 Punahou School yearbook, with photos of Obama playing basketball in the same jersey.
Last year, it was auctioned off for $120,000. This time, it could go for $150,000 to $200,000.
“We think that’s a conservative estimate for something so rare,” Nolan said. “Because this is history. It’s politics. It’s memorabilia. It’s sports. So many factors are woven into this one jersey.”
A vintage dress that former First Lady Michelle Obama rented for a 2010 Christmas event will also be sold at the same auction.
