Widow of Wahiawa hit-and-run victim recalls frantic moments before husband’s death

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The wife of a Haleiwa man who was killed in a hit-and-run last month told a judge Tuesday how she witnessed his final moments.
The emotional testimony came as the man allegedly responsible for the fatal incident, Schofield soldier Joo Woon Park, appeared in court via teleconference. Park has been charged with manslaughter and first-degree robbery after the death of 73-year-old Todd White.
Police say White was selling jewelry to Park when he ran off with a necklace. They say White then jumped on the hood of his car.
White’s widow said she followed them, and tried to stop him.
“My husband is still hanging on to the hood of the car and I’m honking my horn. And at some point, I sideswiped his car, trying to get him to pull over and he doesn’t pull over,” Marsha White said.
She recalled the frantic panic that set in as she continued to honk her horn to alert other drivers, and as a sign for help.
“It was on the bridge, in the middle of the bridge that I remember ... I was to right of the vehicle, the white vehicle. Then all I remember is cars either seemed to slow down or stop," she said.
"I still had eyes on road in front of me. At that point, I saw from my side vision my husband sliding off the hood of the car, and my last memory of him — seeing him in mid-air,” she added.
White broke down while testifying about her husband’s gruesome injuries right after the crash, describing how he laid in a pool of blood in the middle of the road.
After the hit-and-run, Park fled to California where he was arrested and later flown back to Hawaii.
Park is being held without bail and is due back in court on Nov. 30.
