Kaimuki restaurant considers closing its doors after repeated vandalism incidents

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man has been arrested after video surveillance captured an intruder smashing in windows at a Kaimuki restaurant late Thursday.
The owner of the Vietnamese restaurant, The Ripple of Smiles, said the restaurant has been vandalized before. And he believes the same man is responsible.
“I feel like I needed to do something, ask for help,” Frank Nguyen said. “Otherwise, I may close down the business or maybe something worse would happen to my safety.”
Honolulu Police told Hawaii News Now on Wednesday afternoon that a person of interest in the case was arrested for an unrelated incident and is currently in police custody.
The restaurant closed for a few days following the incident and spent thousands in repairs.
Nguyen said HPD was contacted multiple times about the same individual.
