8 inmates at Waiawa Correctional Facility test positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Eight inmates at Waiawa Correctional Facility have tested positive for COVID-19.
The state Department of Public Safety said the inmates were placed in medical isolation on Tuesday while they awaited results.
There are two other inmates also in isolation who have not yet received their results.
And 130 inmates have been placed in quarantine “as a precaution.”
Public safety officials said they are working with the state Health Department and National Guard to assist with additional testing, contact tracing and protocols.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.