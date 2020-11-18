Hawaiian blessing marks full completion of a rest stop providing homeless services

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A blessing on Tuesday marked the completion of Construction at Punawai Hale and Rest Stop in Iwilei.
The former garment factory has actually been open for two years now, and its helped more than 2,500 people struggling with homelessness.
After the full completion of the rest stop, it now includes 21 living units. A medical clinic will open in the same building next Summer.
“We have a lot of folks that are over-utilizing our ER system. This is an opportunity for us to provide care to them in a dignified way,” Andy Mounthongdy, Executive Director of H4 said.
The rest stop has proven successful in providing help for those who need it.
“They provide a safe place for me to spend my day. Simple things like wifi and charging your phone and doing laundry. Those things were important to me at that time,” said Sean Priester, who once was homeless.
Those in need can apply to live at Punawai full time and benefit from the counseling and support services.
