Former radio hosts issue public apologies days after insensitive comments

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The radio hosts behind an upsetting moment during a foodbank radiothon have issued public apologies to local musician Paula Fuga.
Last week Friday, Victor ‘Slic Vic’ Harris and Brandon ‘KreyZ’ Oshiro made insensitive comments to Fuga after she shared her story of homelessness and hunger.
Both were removed from the Island 98.5 Wake Up Crew as a result.
On Instagram, Harris said he’s reached out to Fuga, and he apologized, saying he did not intend for his comments to come out the way they did.
He also shared his personal experience with homelessness.
In a video posted Tuesday night, Oshiro said, “It’s taken all this to realize that I have a huge ego that I need to break and bust. And at that point in time, I want to say sorry from the bottom of my heart.”
He continued, “I’m committed to raising the rest of that $75,000 by making phone calls and asking my friends and family, and even myself to donate."
Friday’s event raised $21,000 for the Hawaii Foodbank.
You can get a link to donate by texting text turkey to 80888, or by clicking here.
