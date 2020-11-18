Forecast: Stronger trade winds with more showers move in through Friday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A combination of an upper level low anchored over the western islands and a low level cloud band drifting in on the trade winds will keep wet weather trends in the forecast for the next few days. The highest coverage for clouds and showers will remain over windward and mountain areas. Moderate trade winds will increase in strength over the next several days becoming breezy by Friday and Saturday, and windy on Sunday. Trade winds will trend lower from Monday onward as the high pressure ridge north of the islands weakens.