Aloha Stadium to be transformed into a drive-thru holiday wonderland

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A drive-thru winter wonderland is being constructed at Aloha Stadium.
With Honolulu City Lights and other community holiday events canceled or altered because of COVID-19, Michael Gangloff, founder of Show Aloha Challenge, put together the Aloha Show Land.
It’s a half-hour drive through a Christmas landscape and no contact means no COVID fears.
Gangloff said everything is built from scratch with about seven miles of steel and over a million LED lights.
“We literally built these arches and we bent them ourselves,” said Gangloff. “We did everything in house.”
Hawaii News Now got a sneak peek of the show as it’s not ready yet.
What would take eight months to put together is getting done in just a month by Gangloff and his team.
Now it’s just a race against the clock.
“They’re so phenomenal, my team works all the way through Saturdays and Sundays,” said Gangloff. “Working 80 hours a week to accomplish this and hardly at any money if not volunteering their time.”
All proceeds from the winter wonderland will be going to charity.
“We are going to start in January 2021 it’s called the ‘Aging in Place’ program,” said Gangloff. “This is where we go into seniors' homes and we install grab bars, hand rails all at low cost and we retrofit their home so seniors can age in place.”
If tickets sell out Gangloff, said the stadium is allowing him to extend his show even longer.
“The moment we get close to selling out I’m going to open another week or two and keep opening up for as long as I can even though if it into the month of January and fill that need for people wanting to get out.”
The Aloha Show Land will be open to the public starting Nov. 27, but you can reserve a ticket online. It’s $50 per vehicle.
