Agricultural inspectors find snake in shipment of Christmas trees

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Agricultural inspectors found a small snake last week in a shipping container of Christmas trees in Honolulu.
Officials said the shipment from the mainland was behind held for a secondary inspection when the snake was found. The state Agriculture Department said the garter snake was 9 inches long.
A Pacific tree frog was also found in the same shipping container.
Last year, about 93,000 Christmas trees were imported to Hawaii. Officials expect about the same number of trees to be imported this year.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.