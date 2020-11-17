Thieves break into lifeguard towers in West Oahu, steal $2K worth of equipment

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ocean Safety officials were disheartened to discover an overnight theft at lifeguard stands on Oahu’s west side.
Police are now searching for the suspects who broke into two towers at Ma’ili Beach Park overnight.
Officials say they stole nearly $2,000 worth of critical life-saving equipment. The items stolen included a rescue tube, a First Aid Kit, binoculars, fins and rescue masks.
During the break-in, the crooks also caused some $600 in damages.
“Ocean Safety reminds the public that the life-saving equipment used by Lifeguards is critical for quick response on Oahu’s beaches and in near shore waters,” Ocean Safety said.
Staff managed to fix the damage and restock the towers with backup gear.
Anyone with information on the theft should call Honolulu police.
