Some areas along Aiea corridor see flooding as king tides roll in

AIEA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service is forecasting king tides to roll in this week.
According to NWS, a high tide of 2.4 feet above average will occur at 6:38 Wednesday morning. Tuesday morning saw a high tide of 2.51 feet.
Businesses near the Harbor Center in Aiea saw ponding near the entrance, and an industrial center on the Ewa side was advising customers to stay away if their cars were too low to the ground.
“It’s pretty significant,” said Maria Caputo, the owner of Aloha Toppers, of the tidal flooding near her business. “The king tides have raised up the water levels here, and we’re really encouraging customers with vehicles that have a higher profile. We cater to a lot of truck owners, so that helps us out.”
According to NWS, a perigean spring tide is occurring. This happens when the moon is either new or full and closest to the earth.
Alone, those tides are enough to cause problems. But Caputo says it could get worse.
“It peaked on Sunday, seeing a lot more ponding now. We’re just keeping our fingers crossed that we don’t get any rain.”
