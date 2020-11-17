Report identifies the top credentials Hawaii employers are looking for when hiring

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Most good-paying jobs require a post-secondary credential, like a college degree or an industry-recognized certificate.
Now a new analysis called Promising Credentials in Hawaii is pinpointing which of those credentials matter most to Hawaii employers.
“It was important for us to ensure that we understand the landscape to ensure that students know what’s out there,” said Michel Arakaki, Kamehameha Schools senior project manager.
Kamehemaha Schools, the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii and the University of Hawaii P-20 collaborated on the report, which identifies 137 credentials Hawaii employers look for when hiring.
Tea Chest Hawaii participated.
“As they gave us information, surveys, polls and asked for more input, we just filled out whatever came past our desk and we contributed to the end result,” owner Byron Goo said.
Questions ranged from what skills employers look for to what jobs could be added to Hawaii’s economy.
“We want to be able to give options to our students,” Arakaki said.
The survey was conducted over a two month period. Feedback came from 93 Hawaii businesses and 33 executives. That information was then paired with labor market analysis of 274 occupations, from construction to culinary arts to computer work, that offer living-wage jobs and a chance to advance.
“It really spans, in terms of the industry, because we want to ensure that we’re capturing industries across the state and ones that are really in demand right now,” Arakaki said.
Career counselors can use the survey to help students decide if a college degree or an industry certificate best fits their plans. Employers can also utilize the information.
“It would really be beneficial if someone is coming to me who has a foundation. They can now plug in and learn what we do and how we’re using the data,” Goo said.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.