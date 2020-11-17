New Ewa Beach housing project provides dozens of affordable rentals to residents

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new housing project in Ewa Beach is now ready for renters.
Alakai Development announced Tuesday that leasing for it’s latest project, “The Element,” was ready to begin. The new rental community is located right next to UH West Oahu.
There are 318 apartments for lease ― including 1, 2 and 3 bedroom units ― starting at about $1,500.
About 60 of those units are deemed “affordable” and are reserved for people making less than 80% of the area median income.
Amenities in the community include a 2-story gym, barbecue area, pool, and plenty of outdoor space to work and play.
“There’s still a huge demand. We see a lot of people," said Cayenne Pea of Alakai Development.
“Generally, we’re finding that people are at home in cramped spaces, so a lot of our floor plans they’re looking for something larger, they’re looking for more spaces to sit at a table and do distance learning or set up a desk and work from home.”
There’s 7 more units available for move in right now, with 54 more units opening up in January. Half of those are considered affordable.
