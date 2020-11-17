Months after partial reopening, Honolulu Zoo returns to a 7-days-a-week schedule

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting Tuesday, the Honolulu Zoo is going back to it’s normal 7-days-a-week schedule.
Guests can now visit the zoo daily, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with the grounds closing at 3:30 p.m.
“The Honolulu Zoo is one of the city’s many great outdoor attractions, and a place to learn about conservation and protecting the animals of our planet,” said Mayor Kirk Caldwell.
“As we approach the holidays, the zoo is a great and safe place, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, for families to take their children where they can be outdoors, enjoy nature, and learn about the many endangered animals living at the zoo, all while practicing physical distancing and wearing face coverings.”
The zoo first closed in March due to a rise of COVID-19 cases, but later reopened in June with restrictions and a limited schedule.
Officials say safety measures are in place including mandatory face coverings, social distancing markers at exhibits and ushers moderating the number of people gathering at an exhibit at one time.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.