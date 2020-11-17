Health Department reports 53 new COVID-19 cases, no new fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Health reported 53 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Tuesday, a number that is reflective of the positive tests returned Sunday now that it has become Health Department policy to delay the release of new case numbers by two days.
The Health Department says the additional time will allow officials to fully vet information that’s released.
The new cases bring the statewide total to 16,665.
Of the new cases, 36 are on Oahu, six are on the Big Island, two are on Maui and two are on Kauai. The eight remaining cases were residents diagnosed out-of-state.
There were no new fatalities reported. The death toll remains 222.
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
Oahu
- 14,373 total cases
- 1,129 cases in the last 14 days
- 1,069 required hospitalization
- 173 deaths
Hawaii County
- 1,485 total cases
- 180 cases in the last 14 days
- 72 required hospitalization
- 31 deaths
Maui
- 452 total cases
- 43 cases in the last 14 days
- 58 required hospitalization
- 17 deaths
Lanai
- 106 total cases
- 6 cases in the last 14 days
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
Molokai
- 17 total cases
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
Kauai
- 82 total cases
- 16 cases in the last 14 days
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
Out-of-state
- 150 total cases
- 66 cases in the last 14 days
- 2 required hospitalization
- 1 death
