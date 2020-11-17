Hawaii among 24 states to get new foster youth housing vouchers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Public Housing Authority is getting more than $14,000 to help young adults transitioning out of foster care.
It’s part of the Foster Youth to Independence Initiative. The U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development is providing the funds.
Hawaii is one of 43 Public Housing Authorities in 24 states that will receive the funding.
“These young people are powerful change-agents, making contributions that will propel our Nation forward. This additional funding demonstrates our commitment to opening the door for former foster youth at risk of homelessness so they can unlock their full potential," HUD Secretary Ben Carson said.
The money will be distributed in the form of housing vouchers to public housing authorities to prevent homelessness among young adults.
