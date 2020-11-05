Forecast: Trade winds will be trending back up later this week along with some passing showers

Hawaiian Islands (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a slow down in the winds - winds will be trending back up gradually this week.
Big picture: An upper level low will remain near the islands for the first half of the week, and could help to enhance some shower activity during that time. An increase of shower coverage is expected towards the middle of the week as leftover frontal moisture rides in with the trade winds.
Let’s talk surf: A small, short period north swell will bump up waves along north- facing shorelines late Tuesday followed by a more moderate size, longer period northwest swell filling in Thursday. This northwest swell should peak Thursday night to near or just below seasonable averages. A slightly larger northwest swell is possible on Sunday. Minimal background energy is expected along south-facing shores through the forecast period. An increase in trade flow during the second half of the week into the weekend will bring an uptick of rough and choppy surf along east facing shores. Surf may near advisory thresholds by late in the weekend.
Have a beautiful and safe weekend.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.