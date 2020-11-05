Forecast: Trade winds will be trending back up later this week along with some passing showers

Let’s talk surf: A small, short period north swell will bump up waves along north- facing shorelines late Tuesday followed by a more moderate size, longer period northwest swell filling in Thursday. This northwest swell should peak Thursday night to near or just below seasonable averages. A slightly larger northwest swell is possible on Sunday. Minimal background energy is expected along south-facing shores through the forecast period. An increase in trade flow during the second half of the week into the weekend will bring an uptick of rough and choppy surf along east facing shores. Surf may near advisory thresholds by late in the weekend.