Forget the sleigh. These women will fly in style to deliver gifts to Hawaii’s keiki

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some high-flying women are using their skills to deliver Christmas gifts to kids on the Big Island and Lanai.
The “Aloha Chapter 99s” have been busy flying essential items from Oahu to neighbor islands since March.
Next month, about a dozen pilots, and pilots in training, plan to deliver toys and gift cards to hundreds of teens.
“Our emphasis is on the teens and ‘tweens’ because oftentimes they’re the ones that get overlooked during the holiday season,” said Yaryna Volynska, a pilot in training. “So to make our flight training more meaningful we have decided to put together this keiki Christmas charity fundraiser.”
The South Pacific Flying club is donating their planes for the deliveries.
The group is hoping to raise $4,000 in gift cards and monetary donations.
“There’s always a way to make a difference,” said Nobi Bunton, Aloha 99s Chapter Chair. “I think we just need to remind people that its not about how much you can give, but what you can give. We all have resources.”
For more information on their efforts, or to help out, head to AlohaChapter99s.org.
