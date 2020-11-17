Authorities investigating theft of 2 expensive generators from HNL airport

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for the suspects who allegedly stole expensive generators from the Honolulu airport.
The thieves got away with two, Jetpower III Ground Power Units that were in a secured area at the new Mauka Concourse.
Police say the generators were still in their crates and were not installed.
It happened between 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. on Sept. 30. The generators are used to power up planes while they’re parked at the gate.
Each generator weighs more than 2,000 pounds, and have very little street value.
The Attorney General’s office is also investigating.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300, submit tips online through the P3 Tips app.
