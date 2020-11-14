Suspicious item prompts bomb squad response in Kakaako

The man who discovered the suspicious object provided a photo to Hawaii News Now. He reported it to police around 10 a.m. Saturday. (Source: Majed Alabdali / HNN)
By Dillon Ancheta | November 14, 2020 at 12:55 PM HST - Updated November 14 at 1:43 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man called Honolulu police after discovering a suspicious, and potentially explosive item on a Kakaako sidewalk Saturday morning.

Majed Alabdali owns a taco stand in the area. He called police around 10 a.m. after he found what he initially thought was a firework shell just feet away from his stand.

He took a photo of the item before evacuating the area and shared it with Hawaii News Now.

Police and specialized units arrived on scene to investigate, and blocked off Queen’s Street between Cummins Street and Kamakee.

Crews utilized special remote controlled devices to investigate. So far, no word on what the item is. No injuries have been reported.

Authorities were still on scene until 1 p.m. The road was reopened by 1:30 p.m.

This story will be updated with new information when it becomes available.

