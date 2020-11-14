Predicting surge in cases linked to holiday gatherings, experts call for strict mask mandate

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Health executives are calling for a new mask mandate as they brace for another surge of new COVID-19 during the holiday season.
While there is already a mask mandate in place in the governor’s emergency order, health executives said it needs to be clearer — and consistent across all islands.
Dr. Jill Hoggard Green, CEO of Queen’s Health Systems, said their data analytics team projects a surge could start this month and reach its peak in January with up to 500 hospitalizations.
Green adds that the surge could be controlled, but it really depends on the way people behave right now.
“And gatherings without your masks are where majority of the virus spreads so as we look at it, can it happen? The answer is yes,” said Green. “Can we control it? The answer is yes.”
State senators on Friday asked how the requested mask mandate would be different from the one already in place.
“So, do we have to be prescriptive with material, with layers of cloth?” asked Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz.
“Something that’s not perfect, but it’s clear and it can be easily communicated, and it expresses the urgency for people to listen,” responded HMSA President and CEO Mark Mugiishi.
Dela Cruz said the administration should consider tools like mass texting to help bring awareness to COVID safety guidelines, which is an idea the governor rejected earlier this year.
Senators said they appreciated the advice of the health industry and expressed frustration that the state administration hasn’t done as well in communication.
