Forecast: Trade winds take a pause with a chance for heavier showers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An upper level disturbance over the state will combine with some additional moisture from the southeast to boost the chance for showers Sunday. The highest chance for rain will be for Maui and the Big Island, which could see some afternoon downpours and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Kauai and Oahu will likely have afternoon sea breezes, which will allow for some clouds and showers to develop. The winds will become light and variable, but breezy trade winds should return early in the week along with more wet weather as the tail end of a cold front moves in from the north.