Forecast: Trade winds take a pause with a chance for heavier showers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An upper level disturbance over the state will combine with some additional moisture from the southeast to boost the chance for showers Sunday. The highest chance for rain will be for Maui and the Big Island, which could see some afternoon downpours and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Kauai and Oahu will likely have afternoon sea breezes, which will allow for some clouds and showers to develop. The winds will become light and variable, but breezy trade winds should return early in the week along with more wet weather as the tail end of a cold front moves in from the north.
Surf will remain small through the coming week, with the next larger northwest swell expected Wednesday night and peaking Thursday. East shore surf will decline voer the next few days with the decreasing trade winds, with a small background swell will bring a small bump for south shores.
Meanwhile, higher than predicted ocean water levels and high astronomical tides will bring some nuisance coastal flooding over the next few days, with the peak high tides during the early-morning hours. Tides are currently running about half a foot above predicted levels.
