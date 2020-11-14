‘Bows get second loss of the season after falling to SDSU, 34-10

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors struggle on the road to get their second loss of the season — falling to San Diego State, 34-10 .
The 'Bows fall to 2-2 on the season while the Aztecs move to 3-1, a good spot to be in to make the title game this year, while UH will be on an uphill battle to make a return to the conference championship.
It was a rough afternoon for the Warrior offense who could not find a rhythm the entire first half, getting as many first downs (7), as punts in the first 30 minutes of play.
The defense did their best to give the offense a boost, but the Aztecs' punishing rushing attack was out in full force. The War dog defense got off to a great start forcing SDSU to punt, but in the next following drives for the Aztecs would result in touchdown runs — a 51-yard run by Jordan Byrd and a 62-yard TD Greg Bell.
Costly mistakes plagued the offense all day, right when the 'Bows drive got some momentum, it would be stalled by a turnover or a sack -- quarterback Chevan Cordeiro got sacked seven times on Saturday.
With a 28-0 deficit going into the half, UH would get on the board to avoid their first shutout since 2017 with a 27-yard Matthew Shipley field goal, but any hope of a comeback would die after Cordeiro fumbled the ball on the Warrior 10-yard line, which would lead to a SDSU field goal to stretch their lead in the fourth quarter.
The 'Bows would get their first touchdown in the game with about 12 minutes left in the game, off a 75-yard touchdown pass.
The following drive would seal the win for the Aztecs, after eating over 9 minutes off of the clock to expand the lead, 34-10 off of the foot of SDSU kicker Matt Araiza with a 36-yard field goal.
Chevan Cordeiro would finish the game with 17 competitions of his 35 attempts for 209 yards, a touchdown and an interception, while San Diego State quarterback Carson Baker only completed four of his 13 passes, but it was the run game that sealed the game for the Aztecs — running the ball 51 times for 326 yards and three touchdowns.
The UH defense held strong even though the Aztec offense excelled on Saturday, finishing the game with 15 tackles for loss — tied for the most in a game since 2003 in a win against Alabama.
The consistent Darius Muasau led the team in tackles for the fourth consecutive week with 10 tackles and a tackle for loss.
The 'Bows return to Aloha Stadium next week for a nationally televised game against Boise State — a rematch of last year’s Mountain West Championship game.
That game is set to kick off at 6:00 p.m. Hawaii time on CBS Sports Network.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.