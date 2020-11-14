Alleged drunk driver hits, kills pedestrian overnight in Nanakuli

NANAKULI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman was struck and killed by an alleged drunk driver while crossing Farrington Highway Friday night in Nanakuli.
Honolulu police say the crash happened around 9:15 p.m. at the intersection of Farrington Highway and Haleakala Avenue.
The investigation revealed that the pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk, but crossing during a red hand signal.
Investigators say the 36-year-old Kapolei woman behind the wheel was heading eastbound down the highway when she hit the pedestrian. She remained at the scene as emergency crews responded.
The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition where she later died.
HPD said the driver was under the influence at the time of the crash, and was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence and negligent homicide.
Police added that speed didn’t appear to be a contributing factor. The victim’s identity hasn’t yet been obtained.
This fatality marks Oahu’s 47th of the year. This time in 2019, there were 46 traffic deaths.
