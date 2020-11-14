After months-long hiatus, the KCC Farmer’s Market is back

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Eight months after closing, the KCC Farmers Market reopened to excited vendors and customers Saturday morning.
Patrons returned to the market, buying food and fresh produce from some 60 local farmers and vendors.
New safety measures were in place in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Masks are now required, and booths are spaced further apart for social distancing.
The Hawaii Farm Bureau and local vendors were pleased with the turnout, and happy that the crowds followed safety protocols.
“People social distanced, had a couple of hundred that came out right away. We don’t have today’s full count, but it looked busy enough with distancing that our farmers and food producers did pretty good today,” Hawaii Farm Bureau Executive Director Brian Miyamoto said.
Shoppers were excited to support local in an open-air setting.
“Being that we were closed eight, nine months, and seeing people today, it’s wonderful,” vendor Penny Hattal of Penny’s Orchids said. “I’m hoping they will not lock us down again, I’m hoping it stays open.”
The Farmers Market is open at Kapiolani Community College every Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
