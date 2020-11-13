You won’t be riding the rail line to Aloha Stadium anytime soon

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - When will the first phase of the rail project, from Kapolei to Aloha Stadium, open to riders?
At the beginning of the year, the project’s CEO said riders could be welcomed on board as early as October. But the city is now saying the earliest that riders would be allowed on is April.
And even that estimate is optimistic.
The city Department of Transportation Services is the entity that will determine when the first segment will open. The rest of the project is still under construction ― and facing a host of its own obstacles.
