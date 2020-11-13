Travel editor cautions his followers against booking a Hawaii trip until 2021

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - More of Hawaii’s economy is slowly reopening with the return of tourism. But at least one top travel editor is cautioning his followers against booking a trip too soon.
CBS Travel Editor Peter Greenberg acknowledged most of the early kinks of the state’s pre-travel testing program have been worked out. The program allows tran-Pacific travelers to forgo a mandatory quarantine if they test negative for COVID-19 no more than 72 hours before departure.
But he noted that the visitor experience isn’t what many might expect.
“Remember not every store’s open, not every restaurant is open. Not every hotel is open,” he said.
“My guess is, and I’ve told you this before, is the Hawaii tourism folks think I’m anti-Hawaii tourism and I’m not. Book in January and February. Don’t rush over there now. Let them figure this out.”
The advice comes as the US is also grappling with its worst surge in new COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic ― a fact that hasn’t been lost on state officials.
However, they’ve said that the testing required of travelers is preventing an uptick in cases.
More than 7,500 trans-Pacific travelers came into the state Thursday, including about 3,800 who said they were in Hawaii for vacation.
Oahu and Maui are seeing the largest visitor arrivals.
State tourism officials haven’t provided breakdowns on which states travelers are originating from. But California and other western states are urging their residents against any non-essential travel.
