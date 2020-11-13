Time is running out to apply for Household Hardship Relief grants

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Time is running out to apply for a federally-funded city program that distributes COVID-19 relief to impacted households.
The city set aside $25 million to the Household Hardship Relief Fund.
So far, about $11 million has been distributed to more than 2,200 families. Payments can go toward housing, child care, medical costs and other emergency expenses.
Because the funds must be distributed by the end of the year, the city said applications will no longer be accepted after Sunday. That’s meant to give officials time to work through all pending applications.
To apply for a hardship grant, click here.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.