State identifies COVID-19 clusters associated with schools, restaurants, construction sites

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has identified several COVID-19 clusters linked to educational settings in the last two weeks, including one at an intermediate school on Oahu that required contact tracing of more than 100 people because the student changed classes.
One other student at the school tested positive for the virus.
Authorities also identified multiple COVID-19 clusters involving university students attending parties in dorms. One Oahu cluster with at least five cases was linked to a dorm-based Halloween party.
And four cases at an elementary school were linked to staff members eating meals together.
The statistics were included in the state’s new cluster report, which the Health Department said it will begin releasing weekly to shed more light on what residents can do to avoid being exposed.
Other clusters the Health Department investigated over the last 14 days include:
- Four clusters ― with a total of 35 cases ― associated with restaurants on Oahu.
- 35 cases associated with two clusters at construction and industrial settings on Oahu.
- 63 cases linked two large social gatherings on Hawaii Island.
- There was also a social gathering in Maui County linked to six cases.
To see the full cluster report, click here.
