Saint Louis’ Sagapolutele, Mililani’s Sam make official roster for 2021 Polynesian Bowl

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame has rolled out their next set of local prospects to join the 2021 Polynesian Bowl — selecting players from two of Oahu’s football powerhouses.
Defensive lineman Anthony Sagapolutele did damage on opposing offenses as a part of the Saint Louis Crusader defensive front — racking up 11 tackles, 6 tackles for loss and two and a half sacks in 2019.
Sagapolutele helped the Crusaders put up a 45-6 victory over Kahuku to win the 2019 Open Division State Championship, earning himself All-ILH Open Division Honorable Mention for his efforts.
The 6′0 senior joins fellow Crusader Kalan Ellis at the 2021 Polynesian Bowl.
Running back Malosi Sam was a workhorse for the Mililani trojan run game, rushing for 700 yards on 157 touches for eight touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns.
Sam helped the Trojans get to the Open Division semifinal game in 2019, earning himself second team All-OIA Open honors — Sam joins fellow Trojans Kamalu DeBlake, Sonny Semeatu, Muela Iosefa at this year’s Polynesian Bowl.
The 2021 game is still set to take place on time, with Polynesian Hall of Fame officials working with Hawaii state officials to proceed as planned.
The Polynesian Bowl is set to kickoff, Saturday, January 23rd on CBS Sports Network.Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.