Radiothon helps Hawaii Foodbank continue to feed families in need

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Foodbank is holding a day-long radiothon to raise much-needed donations for families in need.
Radio station Island 98.5 is hosting “Thanks Fo' Giving,” with the station’s Wake Up crew and Big Koa, Island 98.5′s program director. The event includes live performances throughout the day from artists Henry Kapono, Anuhea, Eli-Mac, Fia, Kelandy, Johnny Suite, Maoli, Paula Fuga and more.
To donate, all you have to do is text the keyword “TURKEY” to 80888.
A $25 donation will sponsor a Hawaii family’s Thanksgiving turkey. A $10 donation helps a kupuna in need with a Thanksgiving meal.
