Open House: Diamond Head home and move-in-ready home in Mililani

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank. Now’s your chance to check out these listings and book your private showing today!
This first listing is one of only 80 homes located directly on the world-famous Diamond Head. Completely rebuilt in 2010, the home has since been updated and expanded to fit an elevated lifestyle. The secure gated property lets you close off the world behind you. Relax in your newly built saltwater pool surrounded by all-new landscaping creating a lush, tropical oasis. Enjoy panoramic city, mountain and ocean views from the great room and front patio. Trendy restaurants, shops and Waikiki beach are just a few short blocks away.
Up next, this listing is move-in-ready and pet-friendly! Opportunity is knocking at this corner-end, two-bedroom. It’s got an open, spacious floor plan complete with washer and dryer in the unit and a covered parking stall just a few feet away from the front door. Enjoy indoor and outdoor living with a private lanai where you can sit back and relax. This unit is also just minutes away from shopping and entertainment in Mililani Town or Wahiawa. So if you’re looking for a new place to call home, or if you’re interested in refinancing your current home get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.