Open House: Diamond Head home and move-in-ready home in Mililani

Up next, this listing is move-in-ready and pet-friendly! Opportunity is knocking at this corner-end, two-bedroom. It’s got an open, spacious floor plan complete with washer and dryer in the unit and a covered parking stall just a few feet away from the front door. Enjoy indoor and outdoor living with a private lanai where you can sit back and relax. This unit is also just minutes away from shopping and entertainment in Mililani Town or Wahiawa. So if you’re looking for a new place to call home, or if you’re interested in refinancing your current home get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank.