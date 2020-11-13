Hawaii Strong: With hope and hard work, a couple tries to keep their new business alive

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Brandy Timbers and her husband Andy Huang had always dreamed of opening a business together.
But when they opened Tea Home, a spot for specialty drinks and smoothies, the timing of the venture couldn’t have been worse.
“We did our soft opening in February and it started off obviously slow because we’re not really that established at this location,” Timbers said.
“So when we had our grand opening, which was actually one week before the first shutdown of COVID, it really put a halt to everything and it just, it shocked us.”
Shock to the point where it felt like the operation was over before things even started.
“There was a time where I’m like, do we stay open?,” Timbers wondered. “Because this is serious stuff and it’s not something you can really mess around with.”
[This story is part of HNN's "Hawaii Strong" series, profiling businesses in the islands adapting to the pandemic and its economic fallout.]
To just set up a brick-and-mortar location, the couple ran through their personal savings, federal business aid came and went, and at one point, the new business didn’t have reserves to cover rent.
“Unfortunately, we didn’t have enough money for advertising because that was just not in our budget, so a lot of it is just word of mouth and social media and that’s how we’re surviving,” Timbers said.
Other hurdles include limited foot traffic near their Sheridan Street location and patrons from adjacent offices are now working from home.
“The most frustrating part is not enough people coming through this area,” said Huang.
“We also rely on the business around this area, so during the shutdown even Wal-Mart shut down for a while and they shortened their hours. Without the customers coming, the foot traffic coming here, then we literally have no exposure to the people. they don’t even get to try our product.”
As a result, Tea Home is doing what it can to generate its own traffic with a comprehensive social media presence, online discounts, and curbside pickup.
But even if revenue increases, they are anticipating recovery to last for at least a year.
This young business is trying its best to remain optimistic and give itself a chance.
“It’s, I’m at a loss for words sometimes because I’m not so much frustrated, I’m just more disappointed with everything that’s going on,” Timbers said. “All I can do is pray for the best.”
