Hawaii reports 110 new COVID-19 cases, bringing statewide total to 16,412

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is reporting 110 new COVID-19 cases Friday.
Of the new cases:
- 92 were on Oahu
- Eight were in Hawaii County
- Two were on Kauai
- One was in Maui County
- Seven were residents diagnosed out-of-state.
There were no new fatalities reported. The death toll remains 222.
The new cases bring the total in Hawaii since the pandemic began to 16,412. There have been 1,414 new Hawaii cases in the last 14 days.
Some 69 people statewide are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hawaii, including 16 people in ICUs.
The seven-day average for new cases is 99, with a 2.2% positivity rate. On Oahu, the seven-day average is 83 new cases, with a 3% positivity rate.
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
- 14,172 total cases
- 1,091 cases in the last 14 days
- 1,052 required hospitalization
- 173 deaths
- 1,459 total cases
- 199 cases in the last 14 days
- 71 required hospitalization
- 31 deaths
- 443 total cases
- 36 cases in the last 14 days
- 58 required hospitalization
- 17 deaths
- 106 total cases (105 associated with current outbreak)
- 7 cases in the last 14 days
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 17 total cases
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 77 total cases
- 13 cases in the last 14 days
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 138 total cases
- 68 cases in the last 14 days
- 2 required hospitalization
- 1 death
This story will be updated.
