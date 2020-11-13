Forecast: Breezy winds to ease up over the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy to locally windy trade winds will continue into Friday, then trend down through the weekend. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain areas through Saturday, especially through the overnight and early morning periods as pockets of moisture move through. Some showers will carry over into leeward areas periodically. Trades may decrease enough for localized land and sea breeze conditions on Sunday. This combined with an upper disturbance and a slight increase in moisture moving into the area from the east may be enough to trigger some afternoon showers over interior and leeward areas Sunday.