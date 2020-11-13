Forecast: Breezy winds to ease up over the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy to locally windy trade winds will continue into Friday, then trend down through the weekend. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain areas through Saturday, especially through the overnight and early morning periods as pockets of moisture move through. Some showers will carry over into leeward areas periodically. Trades may decrease enough for localized land and sea breeze conditions on Sunday. This combined with an upper disturbance and a slight increase in moisture moving into the area from the east may be enough to trigger some afternoon showers over interior and leeward areas Sunday.
The strong trade winds will continue to generate elevated, rough surf along east facing shores, so a High Surf Advisory (HSA) remains in effect for all east facing shores through Friday afternoon. A small to moderate northwest swell is expected to spread down across the state today, peak on Saturday, and then gradually lower from Sunday through Monday. A small, short-period north-northwest swell is possible early next week, followed by a moderate, long- period northwest swell that may arrive around mid-week. Elsewhere, a small, long-period south swell is also expected to cause a slight bump in surf along south facing shores this weekend.
