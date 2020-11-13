Ceremony to mark Dec. 7 attack on Pearl Harbor to be held virtually this year

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The annual Remembrance Day ceremony to mark the Dec. 7 attack on Pearl Harbor will be closed to the public this year, but streamed online.
The ceremony will begin at 7:50 a.m. at Pearl Harbor National Memorial’s Contemplation Circle.
A small number of veterans speakers will be in attendance on site.
A moment of silence will then be observed at 7:55 a.m., the exact moment the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor began. A missing man flyover will follow.
“America’s obligation to honor its veterans has been a sacrosanct pillar of our society, and we encourage everyone to join us virtually for this important ceremony," Scott Burch, acting superintendent of Pearl Harbor National Memorial.
For more information on this year’s commemoration, click here.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.