With holidays near, Hawaii Foodbank hopeful donations will increase

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 400 families turned out for the Hawaii Foodbank’s weekly pop-up distribution on Wednesday at Kalihi Valley District Park.
The food bank is hosting these distributions to ensure families are fed as the pandemic continues to take an economic toll on workers.
And with the holidays approaching, the food bank is also seeking to ramp up community donations to ensure there is not a shortage of food supply.
The Hawaii Foodbank will be hosting a radiothon this Friday. Donations are always accepted online. For more information, click here.
“We know we are in a really hard time now with the pandemic and people laid off, so we want to make sure everyone celebrates Thanksgiving,” said Kim Bartenstein, of the Hawaii Foodbank. “For $25, you can purchase a turkey for family, and for $10 you can purchase a delivered meal for kupuna.”
Donating is easy — just text the word “Turkey” to 80888.
Below are details on upcoming pop-up distribution events:
Friday – North Shore (Kahana to Kaena Point)
Location: Polynesian Cultural Center
Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Quantity: 750 households
Pre-registration Zip Codes: 96712, 96717, 96730, 96731, 96762, 96791
Monday – Honolulu
- Location: Aloha Stadium
- Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Quantity: 2,500 households
- Pre-registration – Zip code not required
Wednesday – TBD
- Location: TBD
- Time: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Quantity: 400 households
Nov. 24 – TBD
- Location: TBD
- Time: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Quantity: 400 households
